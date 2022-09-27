Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 27th Sep, 2022

Joelle Moreno joins basketball’s Bristol Flyers

By Stephen Ignacio
27th September 2022

Gibraltar’s netball’s Captain Joelle Moreno, who will be leading the Campions into their World Cup Qualifiers in October, and has been a key player in Gibraltar’s women’s basketball has signed for Bristol Flyers Women.
Joelle who has previously played for Cardiff Met Archers joins the WNBL Division 1 2018/19 champions side as she keeps her involvement in the sport alive.
Joelle still maintains her presence in netball and will lead out the Campions in what will be one of their biggest challenges in recent years as they face Northern Ireland, Scotland, Isle of Man and Wales in the World Cup qualifiers.

