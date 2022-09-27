Joelle Moreno joins basketball’s Bristol Flyers

Gibraltar’s netball’s Captain Joelle Moreno, who will be leading the Campions into their World Cup Qualifiers in October, and has been a key player in Gibraltar’s women’s basketball has signed for Bristol Flyers Women.

Joelle who has previously played for Cardiff Met Archers joins the WNBL Division 1 2018/19 champions side as she keeps her involvement in the sport alive.

Joelle still maintains her presence in netball and will lead out the Campions in what will be one of their biggest challenges in recent years as they face Northern Ireland, Scotland, Isle of Man and Wales in the World Cup qualifiers.