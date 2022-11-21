John Bassadone wins final Series of 2022 season

• John Bassadone’s Emendek win the Patron series with Hamish Risso taking the runner’s up

• The last 3 races of the season provided wins for Charlie Stagnetto, John Bassadone and Hamish Risso

• Due to the absence of Charlie Lavarello in the last 3 races, Hamish Risso takes the runner’s up in the King’s Cup

The last 3 races of the Patron series, and the 2022 sailing championship (King’s Cup), were finally raced this weekend with strong, north-westerly winds ultimately causing damage to several boats and soaking the crews during the entirety of the afternoon’s sailing.

Unfortunately, Charlie Lavarello, who had until this weekend been odds on to take the Kings Cup runners up, was not able to compete in the last 3 races of the season meaning that both Charlie Stagnetto and Hamish Risso had a straight shoot out to for the season’s runners up position.

Patron 2

The race started with an incident between Alex Dobbs in Zeus and Chris Keightly-Pugh in Temptress which unfortunately resulted in damage to Zeus and resulted in them having to retire and return home before they had even had a chance to race.

The race was an eventful one with Charlie Stagnetto in Fairdawn and John Bassadone’s Emendek fighting it out to the finish in some very strong gales.

In the end it was Charlie that prevailed to take his second win of the season, with John second and Hamish Risso in Fencer doing just enough to take 3rd place.

Patron 2 Result

1. Charlie Stagnetto in Fairdawn (Crew Phil Moyes & Marcin Ratajczak)

2. John Bassadone in Emendek

3. Hamish Risso in Fencer

Patron 3

This race was building into another interesting battle between John Bassadone and Charlie Stagnetto with Charlie just managing to round the first mark with a slight lead.

Unfortunately for Charlie, upon rounding the RAF mark it seems that he broke his rudder resulting in him losing control of the boat and hitting the mark once again.

This damage meant that Charlie had no option but to retire and the fleet also lost Nick Cruz who also retired from the race to help out Charlie.

As a result, John Bassadone’s Emendek had a clear lead in the race and managed to win easily ahead of Hamish Risso in Fencer and Chris Keightly-Pugh in Temptress.

Patron 3 Result

1. John Bassadone in Emendek (Crew Pablo Belizon & Raquel Retamero)

2. Hamish Risso in Fencer

3. Chris Keightly-Pugh in Temptress

Patron 4

The fourth race of the day started with only 3 remaining boats on the line. Shortly after the start John Bassadone retired literally leaving Hamish Risso and Chris Keightly-Pugh as the only two boats left.

In the end Hamish was able to see off Chris and take the win in the last race of the season and guarantee himself the runners up spot for the season.

With all four races of the Patron series raced, John Bassadone took the series with 4 points (2x 1st, 1 x 2nd) from Hamish Risso with 5 points (1 x 1st, 2 x 2nd).

Patron 4 Result

1. Hamish Risso in Fencer (Crew Paul Borda & Miro Kunes)

2. Chris Keightly-Pugh in Temptress

3. John Bassadone in Emendek

ROUND UP OF 2022 SEASON

King’s Cup

1. John Bassadone in Emendek – 21 points

2. Hamish Risso in Fencer – 37 points

3. Charlie Stagnetto in Fairdawn – 40 points

4. Charlie Lavarello in Nemesis – 41 points

Jubilee Series

1. Charlie Lavarello in Nemesis

2. Charlie Stagnetto in Fairdawn

Brinton Series

1. John Bassadone in Emendek

2. Charlie Lavarello in Nemesis

Forrestier Walker Series

1. John Bassadone in Emendek

2. Hamish Risso in Fencer

Patron Series

1. John Bassadone in Emendek

2. Hamish Risso in Fencer

Ocean Race Series

1. Hamish Risso in Fencer

2. John Bassadone in Emendek

Wins in King’s Cup Races

1. John Bassadone in Emendek – 8 wins

2. Charlie Lavarello in Nemesis – 3 wins

3. Hamish Risso in Fencer, Charlie Stagnetto in Fairdawn & Louis Triay Snr in Viking – 2 wins each

4. Micko Sheppard-Capurro in Andromeda & Chris Keightly-Pugh in Temptress – 1 win each

Top 3 in King’s Cup races

1. John Bassadone in Emendek – 17 out of 19 races

2. Hamish Risso in Fencer – 12 out of 19 races

3. Charlie Lavarello in Nemesis & Charlie Stagnetto in Fairdawn – 8 out of 19 races

So this concludes the 2022 sailing season, its time for the boats to be taken out of the water and the hard work to get them in tip top condition for the 2023 season to commence.

When we return in May 2023, it will be interesting to see whether John Bassadone can continue his dominance of the Victory fleet or if any of the other leading boats can mount a serious challenge and take the 2023 Kings Cup.