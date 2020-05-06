Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 6th May, 2020

John Bishop to narrate film of beluga whales heading to open-water sanctuary

By Press Association
6th May 2020

By Emily Chudy, PA

The journey of two beluga whales to an open-water sanctuary in Iceland will be narrated by comedian John Bishop in an ITV documentary.

The two whales, named Little Grey and Little White, will be moved to the world’s first open-water whale sanctuary after travelling from an aquarium in China 6,000 miles away last April.

The whales have been living in a temporary care facility for the past year, with preparations for the move to open water including adding more blubber to ready them for the cooler temperatures, as well as being introduced to natural flora and fauna.

Andy Bool, head of Sea Life Trust, said: “Little Grey and Little White have made amazing progress since arriving safely to the beluga whale sanctuary last year and we’re really pleased to say they are now ready to be moved into their new open water home.

“With current lockdown measures in response to the Covid-19 pandemic due to be eased in the coming weeks across Iceland, it’s right that we make the best decision for Little Grey and Little White and move them into their new home.

“We’ll continue to carefully monitor their health and wellbeing, as well as the ongoing situation and Icelandic weather closely, ahead of the planned move in June.”

“This has been one of the best experiences of my life,” Mr Bishop said.

“Meeting Little White and Little Grey in Shanghai last April and following their journey, which has been far from straightforward, has been a real eye opener about the challenges faced by these animals and the dedicated people who are working to give them a better life.

“This is a film about hope, despair, disappointment, tenacity, realism and dreams and as I write this I still don’t know truly how it will end.”

