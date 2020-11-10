Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 10th Nov, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

John Major: Move to override Brexit deal has ‘damaged’ UK’s global reputation

Former prime minister John Major during the National Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph, in Whitehall, London. Photo by Chris Jackson/PA Wire

By Press Association
10th November 2020

By Harriet Line, PA Deputy Political Editor

Britain’s global reputation has been damaged and lawyers have been left “incredulous” by the Government’s plan to override key elements of the Brexit deal, Sir John Major has said.

The Conservative former prime minister lambasted the controversial move by Boris Johnson, describing it as “unprecedented in all our history – and for good reason”.

Sir John said the UK Internal Market Bill, which ministers have admitted will breach international law, had “damaged our reputation around the world”.

“Lawyers everywhere are incredulous that the UK – often seen as the very cradle of the Rule of Law – could give themselves the power to break the law,” he said in a pre-recorded lecture to Middle Temple on Monday evening.

“Moreover, at a moment when we need to maximise our commercial activities, this Bill has had a corrosive impact on the reputation of English and Welsh jurisdiction.”

“This may have a practical cost. International dispute resolution can be conducted anywhere overseas and the Bill could erode the present pre-eminent position of the UK and, perhaps, especially London.”

“Was this considered when the Bill was drafted? Was there consultation with the legal profession? If not, why not? And if there was consultation, why was it ignored?”

He was speaking as the House of Lords voted on Monday to strip controversial clauses from the UK Internal Market Bill that would enable ministers to break international laws.

Sir John and all living former prime ministers have previously criticised the legislation.

He also warned in his speech that Britain is “no longer a great power” and “will never be so again”.

The former prime minister, who was a vocal supporter of the Remain campaign in the 2016 referendum, said: “In a world of nearly eight billion people, well under 1% are British.

“We are a top second-rank power but, over the next half century, however well we perform, our small size and population makes it likely we will be passed by the growth of other, far larger countries.

“In recent decades, we have consoled ourselves that we ‘punch above our weight’ in international affairs. I think that was true – but that was then and this is now.

“Our hefty international influence rested on our history and reputation, buttressed by our membership of the European Union and our close alliance with the United States.

“Suddenly, we are no longer an irreplaceable bridge between Europe and America. We are now less relevant to them both.”

Most Read

UK/Spain News

Andalucia to tighten Covid-19 restrictions, ban movement between municipalities

Sun 8th Nov, 2020

UK/Spain News

Andalucia seals off region in Covid-19 move, with knock-on impact at border with Gibraltar

Wed 28th Oct, 2020

Local News

Govt in talks over lifeline link as airlines cancel flights

Fri 6th Nov, 2020

Local News

Despite initial concern over Andalucia restrictions, no change at border

Thu 29th Oct, 2020

Local News

No deal Brexit would mean new food rules at border

Mon 9th Nov, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

10th November 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Guidance for students wishing to return home for Christmas due ‘very shortly’, UK govt

9th November 2020

UK/Spain News
Students could apply to university after they have received their A-level grades

9th November 2020

UK/Spain News
UK government should hold ‘backup’ assessments in case summer exams are cancelled

9th November 2020

UK/Spain News
Covid-19 breakthrough: Vaccine is ‘more than 90% effective’

9th November 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020