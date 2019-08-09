Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 9th Aug, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Brexit UK/Spain News

Johnson tells MPs there can be no more Brexit delay

Julian Simmonds/The Daily Telegraph/PA Wire

By Press Association
9th August 2019

By Gavin Cordon and Tom Pilgrim

Boris Johnson has urged MPs to "get on and deliver" Brexit as he repeatedly refused to rule out bypassing Parliament to force through a no-deal break.

The Prime Minister insisted he remained "confident" it would be possible to reach a new agreement with the European Union before Britain is due to leave on October 31.

However he was adamant there could be no more delay beyond Halloween, and that the "unacceptable" Northern Ireland backstop had to go.

His warning came amid reports voting in a general election could take place within days of Britain's EU withdrawal, if the Government loses a no-confidence motion when the Commons returns in September.

There has been growing outrage among MPs opposed to no-deal at the prospect the Prime Minister could, if he is defeated, try to delay an election until after Britain has left on October 31.

The plan, said to be the brainchild of Mr Johnson's controversial adviser Dominic Cummings, is intended to prevent rebel Tories and opposition parties thwarting a no- deal, but has been denounced as "anti-democratic" by opponents.

In a BBC interview on Thursday, the Prime Minister repeatedly sidestepped questions as to whether he would try to bypass the Commons and simply "dig in" at No 10.

He insisted that Parliament had already voted to trigger the Article 50 withdrawal process and that it was now up to MPs to honour the result of the 2016 referendum.

"I think what everybody wants to see, including my friends and colleagues in Parliament, is us deliver on the mandate of the people," he said.

"I think that's what the voters want, I think it's what Parliament should do and that means coming out of the EU on October 31.

"I think that what MPs should do and what I think they've already voted to do when triggering Article 50 and reconfirmed several times, is honour the mandate of the people and leave the EU on October 31."

Earlier, Downing Street aides suggested polling in a general election could take place within a matter of days of the UK leaving if MPs compel Mr Johnson to go to the country, according to the Financial Times.

"We can't stop them forcing an election but we control the timetable so we will force the date after October 31," one senior No 10 official is quoted as saying.

"If there must be a general election, then it will be days after October 31."

Despite the apparent deadlock with Brussels, Mr Johnson said he still believed it was possible to find an agreement which would allow Britain to leave with a deal at the end of October.

The Prime Minister has so far refused to open negotiations with Brussels unless the Northern Ireland backstop is dropped from Theresa May's Withdrawal Agreement, something the EU side has refused to countenance.

However, he said there were "conversations going on the whole time" and suggested a new agreement could found if the EU showed "flexibility" on the issue.

"That is the problem, it's totally unacceptable, we need change on that, once we get change on that I think we're at the races and I think there's a good deal to be done," he said.

"We can't go down that route, but there's every possibility for the EU to show flexibility and there's bags of time for them to do it and I'm confident they will."
(PA)

Most Read

Local News

New schools shaping up

Thu 8th Aug, 2019

Local News

Government condemns latest incident at sea

Thu 8th Aug, 2019

Local News

Gibraltar flight diverted due to disruptive passengers

Tue 6th Aug, 2019

Local News

EasyJet flight diverted to Madrid

Wed 7th Aug, 2019

Local News

St John seeks to clarify concerns following commissioner resignation

Thu 8th Aug, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

9th August 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Blood clotting factors may help fight superbugs, research suggests

9th August 2019

UK/Spain News
BA and union continued talks overnight in bid to avert strike by pilots

9th August 2019

UK/Spain News
Huge blaze rips through retirement complex and causes collapse of building

9th August 2019

Brexit
Johnson tells MPs there can be no more Brexit delay

9th August 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019