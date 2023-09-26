Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 26th Sep, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Joint relief mission for Morocco earthquake disaster

By Chronicle Staff
26th September 2023

The Strait of Gibraltar Association Trust, in collaboration with EEA International MTÜ, have embarked on a humanitarian assessment mission to provide crucial assistance to those affected by the Morocco earthquake.

The joint mission, composed of a multidisciplinary team with expertise in emergency medical response and disaster relief, commenced last Friday.

The mission's journey was marked by a challenging 23-hour drive to Marrakesh.

Along their route, they stopped at camps that had the seal of the King of Morocco and met with the local authorities who welcomed their mission.

Upon their arrival on Saturday night, the team visited the army base in Marrakesh, and on Sunday, they held a meeting with a representative from the Ministry of Health in Marrakesh.

“Throughout their journey, the team witnessed remarkable coordination, organisation, and the supply of essentials, ranging from tents and bedding to food and raw materials,” the Association said.

“Along the way, they encountered only two NGOs, including the German NGO ‘Tuisa Hilft’ and the World Kitchen Organization. Additionally, the team had the privilege of meeting with and discussing risk assessment with the ‘Topos team from Mexico’, who were among the initial responders to the disaster.”

On Tuesday, a decision was made to establish a camp in close proximity to the epicentre of the disaster, where the team had been since Monday.

“Their ongoing missions involve assisting individuals and those with disabilities to reach their homes up in the mountains and distributing vital supplies,” the Association said.

“To enhance these efforts, the team has formed a partnership with the German NGO ‘Tuisa Hilft’.”

The Strait of Gibraltar Association Trust and EEA International MTÜ thanked all individuals and organisations involved in supporting their mission.

“Our teams continue to work tirelessly to provide aid, comfort, and hope to the affected communities during this challenging time,” the Association said.

Most Read

Local News

‘Rock Doodler’ opens local sketching group

Mon 25th Sep, 2023

Local News

Bus driver reported for careless driving in motorcycle incident

Fri 22nd Sep, 2023

Local News

Capturing magic above and beneath the waves

Mon 25th Sep, 2023

Local News

Jurors convict former RG private who attempted to run over corporal

Fri 22nd Sep, 2023

Local News

GSD outlines pledges on transparency and anticorruption, vowing to ‘follow the money’

Mon 25th Sep, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

26th September 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Vasquez says GSLP/Liberals and GSD both railing on anticorruption commitments

26th September 2023

Local News
Burglary ‘lookout’ jailed for seven months

26th September 2023

Local News
New school projects will meet eastside demands, for now

26th September 2023

Local News
GHA launches ‘waiting list strategy’

26th September 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023