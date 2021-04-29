Joseph Chipolina makes return with Lincoln Red Imps Under 23
Joseph Chipolina made a return to the football field after over a year’s absence following his injury during the 2019/20 season. The Gibraltar national squad and Lincoln Red Imps defender has been battling to recover from a severe injury that has kept him out of action this season, including missing Gibraltar’s Nation’s League promotion. This...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here