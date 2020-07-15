Joseph Chipolina returns to training ground
Gibraltar and Lincoln Red Imps defender Joseph Chipolina looked well on the way to recovery after a serious injury has kept him off the playing field since last December. The Lincoln Red Imps defender was back on the training ground on Tuesday under the watchful eye of Lincoln Red Imps physio. With his knee strapped...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here