Wed 15th Jul, 2020

Joseph Chipolina returns to training ground

By Stephen Ignacio
15th July 2020

Gibraltar and Lincoln Red Imps defender Joseph Chipolina looked well on the way to recovery after a serious injury has kept him off the playing field since last December. The Lincoln Red Imps defender was back on the training ground on Tuesday under the watchful eye of Lincoln Red Imps physio. With his knee strapped...

