Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 23rd Mar, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Ju Jitsu course opened to all the Community

By Stephen Ignacio
23rd March 2023

The Bushido Headquarters Gibraltar at North Jumpers Bastion will see its first visit from its associate student from Zaragoza, Northern Spain this weekend.
Sensei Javier Arino Perdiguero, a 4th Dan Ju Jitsu from the old school of Ju Jitsu, and described as an experienced man and a professional will be visiting Gibraltar. He is the Bushido country representative for Gibraltar in Spain
Along with Gibraltar’s experienced members they will be conducting a Ju Jitsu course which will be opened to all the Community.
This will be taking place this forthcoming weekend from Saturday 25th through to Sunday 26th March 2023
“Its opened to the whole of our Community children and adults and its Totally Free Charge to everyone. To experience the Art of Ju Jitsu and self defense at it’s best. It’s a great opportunity for our Community to know that they can learn self defence and stay safe,” said officials from Gibraltar’s Bushido Headquarters.
“It’s the best opportunity our community will have as violence is on the increase we are offering out expertise and experience in support of our Community.”
The course indicated officials is totally free of charge for everyone children and adults.
The event comes also as Bushido Gibraltar Headquarters celebrates its 30th Anniversary having opened its doors in 1993.
Officials also highlighted, following their close links with Morocco how recently Ahmed Nnasser, Tangier’s North Morocco of Bushido Tangier’s Gibraltar has won a Gold medal at the Saudi Arabia Ju Jitsu World Championships.
Ahmed Nnasser is from club Victoria Bendibane Tangier’s North Morocco with close links to Gibraltar following links formed in recent years between the two regions. In 2023 he also won Gold medal at the Abu Dhabi world Ju Jitsu championships aswell.

Most Read

UK/Spain News

Spanish police arrest six in La Linea over Eastern Beach smuggling incident

Wed 22nd Mar, 2023

Local News

New lead in case of missing sailor Simon Parkes

Wed 22nd Mar, 2023

Local News

‘Important constitutional moment’ as Parliament legislates for Admiralty waters and naval base

Tue 21st Mar, 2023

Brexit

Cleverly says UK commitment to treaty ‘as strong as ever’ after meeting with CM

Tue 21st Mar, 2023

Opinion & Analysis

Spain’s airport move raises eyebrows in Brussels

Mon 6th Mar, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

23rd March 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
U16s celebrate victory against Kosovo as senior team sees De Barr missing from squad

23rd March 2023

Sports
Gibraltar netball sees return of visiting school teams to the Rock this weekend

23rd March 2023

Sports
Grammarians grab win against Eagles in two-club-first division

23rd March 2023

Sports
GRGA wins first gold of season

23rd March 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023