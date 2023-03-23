Ju Jitsu course opened to all the Community

The Bushido Headquarters Gibraltar at North Jumpers Bastion will see its first visit from its associate student from Zaragoza, Northern Spain this weekend.

Sensei Javier Arino Perdiguero, a 4th Dan Ju Jitsu from the old school of Ju Jitsu, and described as an experienced man and a professional will be visiting Gibraltar. He is the Bushido country representative for Gibraltar in Spain

Along with Gibraltar’s experienced members they will be conducting a Ju Jitsu course which will be opened to all the Community.

This will be taking place this forthcoming weekend from Saturday 25th through to Sunday 26th March 2023

“Its opened to the whole of our Community children and adults and its Totally Free Charge to everyone. To experience the Art of Ju Jitsu and self defense at it’s best. It’s a great opportunity for our Community to know that they can learn self defence and stay safe,” said officials from Gibraltar’s Bushido Headquarters.

“It’s the best opportunity our community will have as violence is on the increase we are offering out expertise and experience in support of our Community.”

The course indicated officials is totally free of charge for everyone children and adults.

The event comes also as Bushido Gibraltar Headquarters celebrates its 30th Anniversary having opened its doors in 1993.

Officials also highlighted, following their close links with Morocco how recently Ahmed Nnasser, Tangier’s North Morocco of Bushido Tangier’s Gibraltar has won a Gold medal at the Saudi Arabia Ju Jitsu World Championships.

Ahmed Nnasser is from club Victoria Bendibane Tangier’s North Morocco with close links to Gibraltar following links formed in recent years between the two regions. In 2023 he also won Gold medal at the Abu Dhabi world Ju Jitsu championships aswell.

