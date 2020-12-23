Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Ju Jitsu End of year awards

By Stephen Ignacio
23rd December 2020

The Ju Jitsu academy International Gibraltar presented its end of year awards to the best students
last week.
Three children’s classes, an adult classes and a Ladies only real self students participated in the
awards following Covid-19 regulations.
The event which is generally well attended and presented with parents and family present in past
events was a quieter affair in keeping with the current public health climate.
The academy will resume Ju Jitsu training services as from January 8.
There were also medals for all students for their support during the past four months from
September to December.

