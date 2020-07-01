Ju Jitsu makes its return with free sessions

JuJitsu makes its return with free classes as the sports comes out of lockdown to open the doors to its young competitors and adults.

Anthony Joaquin, will be running sessions as from Monday at the academy with the Ju Jitsu Summer Camp for Juniors. These will be held in the mornings both on Mondays and Wednesdays. Three sessions each morning is hoped will provide the academy a chance to accommodate as many children as possible under the present limited numbers which are allowed due to Public Health guidelines.

Sessions for adults will also be provided on the same days later in the evening.

Classes will be free providing an opportunity to retake the sport after a period of absence due to the lockdown.

Ju Jitsu Summer Camp for juniors

Starting from Monday 6th July

10-11am or

11-12noon or

12noon -1pm

Ju Jitsu Training for juniors

Mondays and Wednesdays starting 6th July

10-11am

11-12noon

12noon-1pm

Adults Ju Jitsu training during summer

Mondays and Wednesdays

7.30-9pm

Call 54011007 to book place