Ju Jitsu makes its return with free sessions
JuJitsu makes its return with free classes as the sports comes out of lockdown to open the doors to its young competitors and adults.
Anthony Joaquin, will be running sessions as from Monday at the academy with the Ju Jitsu Summer Camp for Juniors. These will be held in the mornings both on Mondays and Wednesdays. Three sessions each morning is hoped will provide the academy a chance to accommodate as many children as possible under the present limited numbers which are allowed due to Public Health guidelines.
Sessions for adults will also be provided on the same days later in the evening.
Classes will be free providing an opportunity to retake the sport after a period of absence due to the lockdown.
Ju Jitsu Summer Camp for juniors
Starting from Monday 6th July
10-11am or
11-12noon or
12noon -1pm
Adults Ju Jitsu training during summer
Mondays and Wednesdays
7.30-9pm
Call 54011007 to book place