Juan Carlos, Barry and Daryl take the GDA Trebles title
The League Trebles Tournament took place last night at the George Federico Darts Hall at Europa Stadium. This is a popular tournament, played in a relaxed atmosphere. The short format, best of 3 means anything can happen. 30 players registered to play making 10 teams, meaning 2 preliminary matches needed to be played. These were;...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here