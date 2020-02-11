Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 11th Feb, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Juan Carlos, Barry and Daryl take the GDA Trebles title

By Stephen Ignacio
10th February 2020

The League Trebles Tournament took place last night at the George Federico Darts Hall at Europa Stadium. This is a popular tournament, played in a relaxed atmosphere. The short format, best of 3 means anything can happen. 30 players registered to play making 10 teams, meaning 2 preliminary matches needed to be played. These were;...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Gib turns away cruise ship with 89 suspected norovirus cases

Sat 8th Feb, 2020

Local News

Police arrest three after high-speed chase at sea

Mon 10th Feb, 2020

UK/Spain News

Coronavirus: Four more patients test positive after links with businessman

Mon 10th Feb, 2020

Local News

Local accountant arrested on suspicion of money laundering in cross-border investigation

Fri 7th Feb, 2020

Local News

A solemn ceremony laced with chants and cheers as Gibraltar lowers EU flag

Sat 1st Feb, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

10th February 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Barbara still the man to beat

10th February 2020

Sports
‘The future is bright’ claim both Gibraltar Netball U16 coaches (watch special feature interview)

10th February 2020

Sports
Youth football to get a boost as hopes to host development tournament emerges

10th February 2020

Sports
“The girls can handle it” - Da Costa says as Under 16s prepare for Malta

10th February 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020