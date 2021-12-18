Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 18th Dec, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Opinion & Analysis

Juan Carlos on his paparazzi days

By Alice Mascarenhas
18th December 2021

Right from the start of his paparazzi days, Juan Carlos Teuma, sold his photographs through the press agencies and filled pages of the Hola magazine, and other well-known magazines and newspapers all around the world. “I wasn’t a paparazzi,” he tells me. “It simply became a way of life.” He had begun taking photographs of...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Wizz Air confirms suspension of Luton flights

Tue 7th Dec, 2021

Local News

Travel restrictions tightened over Omicron threat

Fri 17th Dec, 2021

Features

Miss World 2021 postponed after Covid cases detected

Thu 16th Dec, 2021

Local News

Omicron is ‘spreading in our community’, Govt says as Gibraltar reports 13 cases of new variant

Tue 14th Dec, 2021

Local News

‘Bold approach’ as Lincoln files plans for social club

Wed 15th Dec, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

18th December 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
New book explores José Luis Díez incident and Rock’s role in Spanish Civil War

18th December 2021

Brexit
European Commission says ‘very constructive’ treaty talks will soon enter ‘decisive phase’

17th December 2021

Local News
Plea for more public information on Eastside development as DPC agrees scoping plan

17th December 2021

Local News
DPC clears plans for new oil terminal on Western Arm

17th December 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021