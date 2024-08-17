Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 17th Aug, 2024

Juan Carlos Teuma gifts 1980s photo to opera star Placido Domingo after Marbella performance

By Chronicle Staff
17th August 2024

Paparazzi photographer Juan Carlos Teuma gifted an early 80s photo of Spanish opera singer Placido Domingo, after a recent performance at Starlight in Marbella, Spain.

Mr Domingo recently received the gift from Mr Teuma, much to his joy.

“I happen to know him,” said Mr Teuma.

“He used to go to the Marbella club, the beach club, and I used to go there scouting when they allowed us in, they don't any more.”

“I met him there, and I had a chat with him, and he was a very nice chap.”

“But then I had this picture, which is in my latest book, and I thought this is a great picture for him, because it's him standing atop a vintage Ferrari from Prince Alfonso.”

“Prince Alfonso took him up to the quarry to try the acoustics.”

“The quarry is where the Starlight festival now stands.”

Mr Teuma went with him that day and captured that moment, since then the annual entertainment festival is held in that the popular Costa Del Sol hotspot.

Mr Teuma was unable to present the photo himself to Mr Domingo but the moment he received it was captured on camera for him to enjoy later.

The famous singer called it marvellous and spent about 10 minutes looking over that photograph as well as a signed copy of Mr Teuma’s book.

