Juan Chipol Tournament starts today

This year's Woman's football Juan Chipol Tournament will be played across various dates with two groups of teams playing.

The two groups will have Europa Black, Europa Green, Lincoln 2, Lincoln 1, Lions Orange and Lions Black.

The tournament has been a success in the past kicking of the women's football season.

Matches will start today with the first matches played as from 19.20hrs.

9/4/2019 19:20 Lions Orange Europa Black Group 1

9/4/2019 20:15 Lincoln 1 Lions Black Group 2

9/11/2019 19:20 Lions Black Europa Green Group 2

9/11/2019 20:15 Europa Black Lincoln 2 Group 1

18/092019 19:20 Lions Orange Lincoln 2 Group 1

9/18/2019 20:15 Lincoln 1 Europa Green Group 2

9/23/2019 19:30 Final Final