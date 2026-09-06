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Julia Horne’s Miss World journey ends with Top 20 finish

Julia Horne on the Miss World catwalk this evening.

By Chronicle Staff
5th September 2026

Miss Gibraltar Julia Horne reached the Top 20 in the Miss World finale after progressing through the competition’s Top 40 from among 111 contestants from around the world. The winner was Dominican Republic's contestant, Miss World now.

Ms Horne secured a place in the Top 40 after being classified among the Top 5 contestants in Europe, before progressing to the Top 20 in the final.

The Chief Minister of Gibraltar, Fabian Picardo, published a message on social media congratulating Ms Horne on her achievement: "I want to congratulate Julia Horne for having made Gibraltar proud today at the Miss World contest in Vietnam."

Before the finale, the Minister for Culture, Christian Santos, highlighted Ms Horne’s journey in the competition as well.

"Whatever the outcome, you should be immensely proud of everything you have achieved. Your journey has been inspiring to follow and it has been wonderful to see so many people across our community come together in support of you," he posted on social media.

"You have been a fantastic ambassador for Gibraltar, representing our home with warmth, confidence and pride. Most importantly, throughout the entire experience you have remained authentically yourself and that has undoubtedly been a very special part of your journey."

"Experiences like this do not come around often and you have already achieved something truly memorable."

"You have already done Gibraltar proud."

Ms Horne spent almost a month in Vietnam and recorded strong results in several of the competition’s awards and challenges.

She reached the Top 5 in Europe in the Miss World Multimedia Challenge, alongside contestants from Belgium, Germany, Scotland and Spain.

Her Miss World journey also included the Miss World Chef Beauty Award, as well as reaching the finals of the Head-to-Head Challenge, Talent and Top Model competitions.

She also reached the Top 3 in Europe in the first round of the People’s Choice Award, which was determined by popular vote through the Miss World app.

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