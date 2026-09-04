RGP warns of scam emails falsely claiming to be from INTERPOL

The Royal Gibraltar Police has warned the public about scam emails falsely claiming to be from INTERPOL and accusing recipients of serious criminal offences.

The emails use INTERPOL’s name and logo in an attempt to appear legitimate and typically demand a response within a short deadline, often 72 hours.

Recipients are pressured to reply directly to the sender with “personal justifications” relating to the alleged criminal activity.

The RGP said the messages were not genuine communications from INTERPOL or any other law enforcement agency.

It said INTERPOL does not investigate individuals or issue legal notices in this way, adding that genuine law enforcement action is not initiated through unsolicited emails demanding a personal response within a fixed deadline.

Legitimate law enforcement agencies would also not seek payment, private information or personal justifications by email in this manner, the RGP said.

Anyone receiving such an email is advised not to reply, click on links or open attachments, and not to send personal information, money or “justifications”.

The RGP said recipients should report the matter to police, block and delete the sender, and make others aware of the scam, particularly anyone who may be vulnerable to becoming a victim.