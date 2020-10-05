Julian Del Rio gets operation done as he heads to Cordoba
Young football talent Julian Del Rio, who last season delighted with his appearances in the first team for Lincoln Red Imps is presently recovering from surgery as he prepares to sign for Cordoba. The youngsters, who has been on trial with the Spanish league side for most of the summer has agreed in principle to...
