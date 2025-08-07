Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 7th Aug, 2025

Julian Turnock represents Gibraltar at European U20 Championships

Photo by Johnny Bugeja in Orkney for the Island Games

By Chronicle Staff
7th August 2025

Gibraltar will be represented at the European Athletics Under 20 Championships by shot put athlete Julian Turnock, who is set to compete this afternoon in Tampere, Finland.

The championships begin on Thursday, August 7, with the shot put event scheduled for 1.25pm. Julian is accompanied by his father, Maurice Turnock, who is attending in his capacity as Team Manager.

The Minister for Sport, Leslie Bruzon, extended his best wishes to Julian, highlighting his recent performance at the Island Games in Orkney.

“I have already had the privilege of watching Julian compete live at the recent Island Games in Orkney,” Mr Bruzon said.

“He performed exceptionally well, missing out on a medal and placing fourth in what was not only his first attendance at the Games but in a competition mostly populated by adults.

“That experience should serve him well for the European U20 Championships.

“All the best, Julian!”

