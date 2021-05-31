Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 31st May, 2021

Julio Ribas names squad for international with big names missing

By Stephen Ignacio
31st May 2021

Gibraltar Head Coach Julio Ribas has announced his squad to travel to Slovenia and Andorra for Gibraltar’s upcoming international friendlies.
The squad will be travelling without Lee Casciaro, Liam Walkers and Jayce Olivero. Other players missing are both Anthony Hernandez and Andrew Hernandez, Erin Barnett, Ethan Jolley.
Notably only Mohammed Badr from Europa FC is present within the 24 man squad.
Kieron Garcia who plays for Manchester 62 is among one of the surprise call ups along with Bilal Bouah and Ayoun El Hmidi.
Prior to the squad announcement Bilal Bouah told the Gibraltar FA official website that “It means everything to me, its great. It’s great to play for and represent this country, I’m looking forward to hopefully getting my chance.”
Kieron Garcia in another interview on the same site also stated “Just like everyone else I’ve sacrificed a lot and worked hard to be here so its hard to put it into words. It’s what we all dream about growing up as a kid, especially since we got into UEFA. You know you want to play against the top top players and the top nations so if I was picked it would be a dream come true.”
Asked How proud he would you be playing for Gibraltar he said “Proud would be an understatement. Just being able to put on this shirt is an honour.”

Here is the squad in full:
Louie ANNESLEY, Mohamed BADR, Scott BALLANTINE, Bradley BANDA, Jamie BOSIO, Ethan BRITTO, Kenneth CHIPOLINA, Roy CHIPOLINA, Dayle COLEING, Tjay DE BARR, Bilal DOUAH, Ayoub EL HMIDI, Kieron GARCIA, Kyle GOLDWIN, Kelvin MORGAN, Aymen MOUELHI, Alain PONS, Kian RONAN, Ethan SANTOS, Jack SERGEANT, Reece STYCHE, Graeme TORRILLA, Julian VALARINO and Scott WISEMAN.
Gibraltar will take on Slovenia on 4 June and Andorra on 7 June, with both games kicking off at 8:45pm

