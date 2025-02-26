Julio Ribas steps down as GFA men’s national team head coach

Julio Ribas, the Gibraltar FA’s men's national team head coach, has stepped down from his role with immediate effect for personal reasons, the GFA announced on Wednesday.

The development was announced as the team commences its FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifying campaign with matches against Montenegro and Czechia on March 22 and 25 respectively.

The Gibraltar FA said it would announce the national team coaching staff for these fixtures shortly.

Since taking charge in September 2018, Julio has been a transformative figure in Gibraltarian football, overseeing some of the most historic and defining moments in the national team’s journey.

“His leadership, passion, and tactical expertise have cemented his legacy as the most successful head coach in Gibraltar’s modern football history,” the GFA said in a statement announcing Mr Ribas’ decision.

During his tenure, Gibraltar recorded its first-ever competitive victory with a historic win against Armenia, followed by the first home competitive victory against Liechtenstein three days later.

Under his leadership, the men’s national team achieved promotion in the UEFA Nations League, completing an unbeaten campaign in 2020.

“Julio has led the team through multiple qualification campaigns, strengthening Gibraltar’s standing in international football and competing against some of Europe’s most established nations,” the statement said.

“He departs with the team on a record seven-match unbeaten run.”

Mr Ribas instilled a culture of professionalism, discipline and belief in Gibraltar’s footballing identity, the GFA added.

“His work ethic, tactical vision, and unwavering commitment to the players and staff will leave a lasting legacy that extends far beyond the pitch.”

Gibraltar FA President, Michael Llamas, said: “Julio has been an inspirational leader, elevating Gibraltar’s football to new heights.”

“His passion, relentless dedication, and unwavering belief in Gibraltar’s footballing potential have shaped the direction of our sport in ways that will be felt for years to come.”

“His commitment to excellence, his deep-rooted love for the game, and his ability to inspire those around him have left a profound impact on our footballing community.”

“His legacy will always be remembered, and we will forever be grateful for what he has given to Gibraltar’s football.”

Ivan Robba, the GFA’s General Secretary, said the decision had come as shock.

“I think the sentiment from the Gibraltar FA and everyone who's worked with Julio is one of sadness,” he said.

“Julio, for those who know him, is a larger-than-life character.”

While recognising Mr Riba’s achievements and what he has done for football in Gibraltar, Mr Robba said the Gibraltar FA would now to an exciting chapter ahead and continue from building on his legacy.

“We want to give him the recognition that he deserves and [allow] the news to settle,” he said.

“We will not rush into making any appointments.”

“An appointment has to be correct for the current crop of players and the way in which the team is built, which is part of a project that Julio led together with a technical team that works in house.”

He said any announcement would be made shortly.

“We won't mull over, we won't delay it,” Mr Robba said.

“But we will not rush into it either.”

“So we will be announcing what is next in the next couple of days.”