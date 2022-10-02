Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sun 2nd Oct, 2022

Junior and Youth league get underway as scheduled

Images from matches from the junior and youth leagues of Gibraltar Youth Leagues which started on 30th September 2022.

By Stephen Ignacio
2nd October 2022

Friday saw the start of the Junior and Youth leagues in Gibraltar football with the Gibraltar FA meeting the deadline set for the start of its leagues after restructuring its youth programmes following last seasons delays.
Throughout the weekend matches across all categories have been played across all the available pitches, with the buzz of competitive youth football returning to the stadium once again this season.
With the additional service provisions which now includes a Gibraltar Football app, players and followers of the game have been able to keep up with what was on at the stadium. Results have also been provided on a timely basis making the start of the league one which sets junior and youth football in what seems to be a new era.
For full report see this week's print edition where we will be bringing you more on youth football.

