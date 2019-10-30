Junior Beach Volleyball coaching
The Gibraltar Volleyball Association confirm that the junior beach volleyball coaching course will be delivered over the period of the four Tuesdays in November 2019 (Tuesday 5th November, Tuesday 12 November, Tuesday 19 November, Tuesday 26th November) from 4-6pm at Europa Pool beach volleyball courts. “In the event that due to weather conditions we have...
