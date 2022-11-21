Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Junior Darts Corporation World Cup and World Championship arrives on the Rock

By Stephen Ignacio
21st November 2022

The Junior Darts Corporation World Cup and World Championship starts in earnest this Tuesday with the team procession at 1030 followed by the start of play. The 2022 Junior World Cup of Darts will be attended by Eighteen Nations across the globe in this highly anticipated festival of junior darts on the rock of Gibraltar and will be played at the Europa Park Sports Complex.
The events will be preceded by the Captains Cup which will take place this evening, Monday, at the George Frederico darts facilities.

JDC Officials prior to the events explained via a media release that the 2022 Junior World Cup of Darts will be attended by Eighteen Nations across the globe in this highly anticipated festival of junior darts on the rock of Gibraltar.
“The 2022 JDC World Championship in Gibraltar will see its first event of the week attended by Eighteen Nations, making up Twenty-Six teams to compete in the World Cup team event. This year the tournament will be attended for the first time by teams from South Africa and Mongolia. It will also see the current World Cup Champions England in their defence of the 2021 title with only one change to the Squad.
“Last year Henry Coates, Leighton Bennett and Luke Littler were part of the winning group, and this year will be joined by Kieran Thompson who earned his place by some scintillating performances on the JDC's Advanced Tour.
“A huge mixture of culture and talented young stars all under the age of 18 will land in Gibraltar on Monday the 21st of November for a week of competition.
“Players from many qualification routes as well as the JDC's academy system have all earned the right to be part of this world event.
“The World Cup will commence on Tuesday 22nd of November with a group stage and finally knock out rounds to become champions of 2022.”
For the full weeks proceedings visit the designated World Championship page on this website http://www.juniordarts.com/index.php/junior-world-darts-championship and follow all JDC Social media for updates and instant news.

Captains Cup 2022

The 2022 Captains Cup has been supported by the Ministry of Sport for 2022 and will be titled, " THE MINISTRY OF SPORT CAPTAINS CUP"
Opening the proceedings in Gibraltar on Monday 21st will be the Captains Cup event. Last year, USA team captain Peter Stewart Junior was the winner and will be again in place as captain of the USA to retain the title.
It is a prestigious event backed by the current Sports Minister Mr Steven Linares, who welcomes the junior dart players to the rock each year.
This year there are 26 teams and 26 captains to play out the event. The evening will also include the World Cup draw with JDC Tournament Director Robbie Long, for the captains to discuss with their teams ahead of the action the following day.
In addition to the evenings events the teams will be welcomed with a very special welcome pack and their nations shirts for the week ahead.
The Captains Cup will be played out at the George Federico Darts Hall at Europa Point the home of the Gibraltar Darts Association.

SCOTT SMITH ( CAPTAIN ) SCOT

BAYANMUNKH KHULAN ( C ) MON

HENRY COATES ( CAPTAIN ) ENG

BAILEY DAY ( CAPTAIN ) NZ

CONNOR HOPKINS (C) WAL

KENDRICK KOORDOM ( C ) SA

TYRELL COPPINI ( CAPTAIN ) AUS

FAITH KAINUKU ( CAPTAIN ) AUS

ROBBE DASSEVILLE (CAPTAIN) BEL

JORTH BOLLEN (c) BEL

LLINOS THOMAS (C) WAL

JAKE SPROULE ( C ) NI

JENSON WALKER (C) ENG

ROBIN STEGLER ( C ) DEN

OSCAR CHACON LOZOYA ( C ) ESP

FRANCESCO BASILI ( C ) ITA

NOEL ALBES ( C ) GER

ETHAN MARSHALL ( C) CAN

PETER STEWART JR (C) USA

ADAM DEE (c) IRE

DAVID FLYNN ( C) IRE

NICO BADO ( C ) GIB

NICKY FORTUNATO ( C ) GIB

PIM VAN BIJNEN ( C) NED

CEDRIC SAES ( C) NED

MARC PETERMANN (C) GER

