Junior netball league to be played throughout two days of the week.
The Gibraltar junior netball league will be played across two days of the week, on Monday’s and Wednesday as the association attempts to bridge the gap between the reduced number of weeks available for allocations and the continued high participation. With the month of May due to see the Tercentenary Sports Hall and Victoria Sports...
