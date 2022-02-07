Junior rugby hosts Marbella visitors
Close to 200 mini and junior Marbella Rugby Club players converged at Europa Point to be hosted by Gibraltar Rugby’s mini and junior divisions. The local contingency more than matching the visitors, swelling the numbers seen across Europa Point on a Saturday morning. Although this was not the first time the Gibraltar players had faced...
