Junior rugby will be part of festival weekend

Following on from this month’s Junior Rugby Camp with Harlequins, Gibraltar Rugby has announced Felsted School as title sponsors for the U10, U12 and U14 fixtures taking place during the Gibraltar Rugby Opening Weekend. The three age categories will each compete for their respective Felsted Junior Cup, with opponents being finalised shortly.

A spokesperson for the association emplained that “Felsted School is a boarding school based in North Essex with a history spanning over four and a half centuries. They have a well-established scholarship scheme and also partner with various sporting associations including Essex County Cricket Club, Saracens Mavericks Netball, Braintree Blue Hornets Hockey Club and Saracens Rugby. “

Chad Thomson, General Secretary of Gibraltar Rugby commented: “It’s great to have another Partner from outside Gibraltar investing in a local sports event. Felsted School has a strong link with the Rock, with its outgoing Head Girl being Gibraltarian. The partnership is also key from our sport’s perspective, as we formulate a leading International Schools tournament to be held at Europa, the details of which we look forward to announcing soon. All of us at the GRFU are looking forward to welcoming Felsted’s Director of Rugby, Andrew Le Chevalier (former Wasps RFC), to Gibraltar next month, where he will award prizes to the junior competitors playing in the Felsted Junior Cup.”

Chris Townsend, Headmaster at Felsted School commented: “As a school with a thriving rugby programme, and a rich international community, it is exciting to be able to strengthen our links with Gibraltar and Gibraltarian Rugby. We are looking forward to our visit to the Rock and hope this is the start of a long-standing friendship with Gibraltar Rugby.”

The announcement follows last weeks in which the GRFU announced that Dafydd James, of The Welsh Rugby Union and Official Lions Rugby fame, will be joining them in Gibraltar next month to help celebrate their move to Europa.

The former winger, who played for various clubs including Scarlets and Harlequins Rugby Union, held the top try scoring record in the Heineken Cup for many years and still sits in 4th spot on that star-studded list with 29 tries.

Dafydd will be a guest and after-dinner speaker at the Black Tie Dinner, and will stay on to support Gibraltar Rugby over the Gibraltar Rugby Opening Weekend.