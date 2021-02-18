Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 18th Feb, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Junta eases restrictions on movement between municipalities as virus cases descend

By Chronicle Staff
18th February 2021

The Junta de Andalucia has lifted restrictions on movement across municipal boundaries in the Campo de Gibraltar as from Friday as virus cases drop.

The removal of the mobility restrictions applies to all Campo municipalities except for Algeciras and Castellar de la Frontera, where incidence of spread is still above the threshold for the lifting the ban.

Many other municipalities in the province of Cadiz will also have restrictions lifted except in cases where the infection rate is still high.

A statement from the Junta said that those municipalities which have a higher rate of infection, between 500 and 1,000 cases per 100,000 residents, boundary restrictions remain in place.

This includes Algeciras and Castellar de la Frontera within the Campo area.

For now, only people with valid essential reasons including work and medical appointments, or those returning home, can legally cross into municipalities where the restrictions are still in place.

The development follows the latest weekly meeting of the Junta’s committee of scientific experts, which assesses the rate of Covid-19 infections in the region.

The Campo has been locked down for several weeks following a surge in cases, particularly in La Linea.

But that spike in cases had now levelled off and the number of new infections is decreasing.

The Junta recently allowed a limited return to non-essential activities including leisure in municipalities with lower rates of infection and could ease those further tomorrow.

However, for areas with more than 1000 cases per 100,000 residents - such as Grazalema, Olvera and Puerto Serrano in the province of Cadiz - a full lockdown continues to be in place with the closure of all non-essential activity as well.

A ban on movement between provinces also remains in place.

That means, for example, that only those with essential reasons are allowed to move from the province of Cadiz into the neighbouring Malaga province.

According to the Junta, the measures come into force at midnight on February 19. That prompted some confusion although it appears that it means the restrictions will be lifted as from Friday itself, rather than Friday into Saturday.

The measures will be reviewed in seven days’ time.

The Gibraltar Government has repeatedly urged people to familiarise themselves with the rules in Spain before crossing the border and to exercise care and caution against the backdrop of efforts to control the spread of Covid-19.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Our reporters are working round-the-clock to bring you the latest news on Gibraltar and the Covid-19 crisis. All our coverage on this critical issue is available free outside the paywall. If you find it useful, please help us reach more people by sharing our journalism. And if you want to support our work further, please consider subscribing to the digital version of our daily newspaper and all our premium online content. You can subscribe via our website or for iOS devices via the iTunes store. Thank you.

Most Read

Local News

With thousands vaccinated, Dr Rawal urges caution

Tue 16th Feb, 2021

Local News

Caution advised as Portuguese Men O’War washed up on eastern shoreline

Thu 18th Feb, 2021

Brexit

UK/EU treaty on Gib ‘complicated, but not impossible’

Mon 15th Feb, 2021

Features

Local photographer a social media hit in lockdown

Tue 16th Feb, 2021

UK/Spain News

Junta eases restrictions on movement between municipalities as virus cases descend

Thu 18th Feb, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

18th February 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Royal author jokes ‘blunt’ Philip will not be an ideal hospital patient

18th February 2021

UK/Spain News
UK Government looking at coronavirus testing for pupils to allow return to school

18th February 2021

UK/Spain News
UK based airlines demand coronavirus road map to plan for recovery

18th February 2021

UK/Spain News
Gulf War syndrome not caused by depleted uranium munitions – study

18th February 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021