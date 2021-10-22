Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 22nd Oct, 2021

Junta keeps close eye on Gib amid spike in Covid cases and concern over new UK strain

Eyleen Gomez

By Brian Reyes
22nd October 2021

The Junta de Andalucia said this week it was keeping a close eye on developments relating to a new strain of the Delta variant of Covid-19 detected recently in the UK, adding it would take steps “if necessary” if it believed Gibraltar was an entry point for the strain. The Junta cannot impose controls at...

