Junta president warns lockdowns may follow as virus cases rise

The president of the Junta de Andalucia, Juanma Moreno, has warned of partial lockdowns across the region if the number of Covid-19 cases continues to rise, but said a complete lockdown would be a “last resort.”

This comes as Madrid announced partial lockdowns as numbers of confirmed Covid-19 cases soared in the Spanish capital over the past two weeks.

Mr Moreno expressed his concern as the number of infections also increased in Andalusia, adding: “After infections come hospitalisations, then there’s pressure on ICU beds and this can unfortunately lead to deaths.”

Andalusians have already been asked to avoid family gatherings, as these have resulted in a high number of infections,

In the Campo area, the number of active Covid-19 cases increased by 29 yesterday, bringing the total number of cases to 1,806 since the start of the pandemic.

Of these cases, 367 were diagnosed over the past two weeks, and 181 over the last seven days.

One death was also recorded in the Campo today.

The Andalusian Government will carry out an evaluation of the pandemic to see if further restrictions are needed for the months of October and November, although Mr Moreno said this could “create problems for the people or affect various sectors.”

“We will not rule out restrictions on movement,” Mr Moreno said, adding: “Health comes first before anything else.”

Speaking during a visit to Cordoba on Monday, Mr Moreno expressed his concerns over the impact of Covid-19 on health and the economy in Andalusia.

He said his Government is looking for a new formula that will help to “reactivate the Andalusian economy” with a new investment plan of 3,5 billion euros to help boost the economy and create jobs for youngsters and those over the age of 50.