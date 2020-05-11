Jupp looks forward to returning to street art after lockdown
Anonymous street artist Jupp is known locally for his artwork of pac man, gnomes, cats and pop culture icons that have appeared on construction panels and walls across Gibraltar. But with the Covid-19 lockdown his outdoor work has been driven indoors. Like many artists his time in isolation has meant more hours indoors to focus...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here