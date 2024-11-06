Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 6th Nov, 2024

Jury convicts cocaine courier

Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Nathan Barcio
6th November 2024

A man who acted as a courier in the supply of nearly 90 grammes of cocaine was convicted by jurors on Wednesday at the Supreme Court.  Manuel Hernandez, 37, of Beachview Terraces, admitted to possessing of 87.8 grammes of cocaine, but denied intending to supply the drug.  After two days of trial jurors unanimously found...

