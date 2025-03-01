Jury convicts man of 13 sexual offences against children
Jurors convicted a man of 13 sexual offences against children at the end of a Supreme Court trial on Friday. Zakaria Laaraj, 35, of Baghdad, faced 20 charges relating to sexual offences against two children. The incidents took place between 2015 and 2020. He denied the charges throughout proceedings. Laaraj was convicted on seven counts...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here