Jury convicts ‘serial child sex offender’
A “serial child sex offender” who abused five children in separate incidents spanning almost 30 years was convicted by a jury on Thursday after a month-long Supreme Court trial. After 90 minutes of deliberations, jurors found Graham Southwell, 63, of Varyl Begg Estate, guilty of 19 counts including rape, child rape, sexual assault, sexual activity...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here