Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 27th Oct, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Jury out in trial of police officer accused of attempted rape

Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Gabriella Ramagge
27th October 2025

Jurors in the Supreme Court trial of a police officer accused of attempted rape will continue their deliberations tomorrow after being unable to reach a verdict on Monday.

The defendant, Police Sergeant Elliot Brooke, 33, faces three counts of sexual assault and one count of attempted rape. 

He strongly denies the charges.

The trial opened two weeks ago and has heard evidence from Mr Brooke, the complainant and several police officers.

It is alleged the incidents took place at New Mole House Police Station in August 2024 during a night shift.

On Monday, Chief Justice Anthony Dudley summed up the case and delivered jury directions.

For two hours, Mr Justice Dudley summarised key points of evidence and pointed to questions that jurors should ask themselves when reaching a verdict.

He then asked jurors to begin their deliberations.

Last week during the trial, a juror was discharged due to a medical issue and the case has continued with a jury of eight, seven women and one man.

Jurors deliberated for just over four hours on Monday, having returned to the courtroom on a couple occasions to ask questions and seek clarification on a point of evidence.

At 4pm, Mr Justice Dudley recalled the jury to the court. Jurors had not yet reached a verdict.

The Chief Justice told jurors to return on Tuesday, reminding them not to discuss the evidence overnight with anyone, search online for information or read news articles related to the case.

Jury deliberations continue tomorrow.

Johann Fernandez and Cecile Gomez appeared for the Crown.

Shane Danino represented the defendant.

Most Read

Local News

Localised power outage after contractor cable strike on Devil’s Tower Road

Sun 26th Oct, 2025

Local News

Residency requirement for scholarship awards increased to 10 years, prompting questions and a review

Fri 24th Oct, 2025

Local News

Gibraltarian commercial pilot completes first flight to Gibraltar

Fri 17th Oct, 2025

Opinion & Analysis

Gibraltar hosts historic 300th anniversary of Irish Freemasonry

Fri 10th Oct, 2025

Features

For Charles Wilson, coming to Gibraltar was a childhood revisited

Sun 26th Oct, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

27th October 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
GSD criticises lack of progress on health and care regulation 

27th October 2025

Local News
TG criticises change to scholarship residency requirement

27th October 2025

Local News
University of Malta representatives visit TNP

27th October 2025

Local News
Menopause awareness training launched at British Forces Gibraltar

27th October 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025