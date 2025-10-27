Jury out in trial of police officer accused of attempted rape

Jurors in the Supreme Court trial of a police officer accused of attempted rape will continue their deliberations tomorrow after being unable to reach a verdict on Monday.

The defendant, Police Sergeant Elliot Brooke, 33, faces three counts of sexual assault and one count of attempted rape.

He strongly denies the charges.

The trial opened two weeks ago and has heard evidence from Mr Brooke, the complainant and several police officers.

It is alleged the incidents took place at New Mole House Police Station in August 2024 during a night shift.

On Monday, Chief Justice Anthony Dudley summed up the case and delivered jury directions.

For two hours, Mr Justice Dudley summarised key points of evidence and pointed to questions that jurors should ask themselves when reaching a verdict.

He then asked jurors to begin their deliberations.

Last week during the trial, a juror was discharged due to a medical issue and the case has continued with a jury of eight, seven women and one man.

Jurors deliberated for just over four hours on Monday, having returned to the courtroom on a couple occasions to ask questions and seek clarification on a point of evidence.

At 4pm, Mr Justice Dudley recalled the jury to the court. Jurors had not yet reached a verdict.

The Chief Justice told jurors to return on Tuesday, reminding them not to discuss the evidence overnight with anyone, search online for information or read news articles related to the case.

Jury deliberations continue tomorrow.

Johann Fernandez and Cecile Gomez appeared for the Crown.

Shane Danino represented the defendant.