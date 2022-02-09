Jury trials postponed another month over Covid concerns
Jury trials that were due to be heard at the Supreme Court have been postponed until the end of February due to ongoing concerns about Covid-19 in the community. This will be the second month that jury trials have been postponed against a backdrop of high Covid-19 cases. Chief Justice Anthony Dudley made the direction...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here