Wed 9th Feb, 2022

Jury trials postponed another month over Covid concerns

By Chronicle Staff
9th February 2022

Jury trials that were due to be heard at the Supreme Court have been postponed until the end of February due to ongoing concerns about Covid-19 in the community. This will be the second month that jury trials have been postponed against a backdrop of high Covid-19 cases. Chief Justice Anthony Dudley made the direction...

