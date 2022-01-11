Jury trials postponed in January over Covid fears
Jury trials scheduled to start in January have been postponed due to concerns about the high number of Covid-19 cases in the community. The decision impacts on four trials including a case involving an alleged sexual assault on a child, another involving rape charges, a third involving a GBH charge and a case due to...
