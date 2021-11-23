Just days away from first full women’s international at home and optimism continues to rise
The Gibraltar women’s national team are just days away before they play their first official full international match on home soil. Friday will see the first of two matches in which Gibraltar’s senior women’s team will take on Liechtenstein. The team have been preparing hard for some months since they last played Liechtenstein in June...
