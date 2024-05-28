Justice Minister quizzed on strategy to tackle rise in youth crime
The Gibraltar Government has “no plans at this stage” to build a youth detention centre, Justice Minister Nigel Feetham told Parliament last week, as he was quizzed on how this community could best tackle youth crime. GSD MP Joelle Ladislaus raised the issue as she highlighted a sharp increase in youth crime in recent years....
