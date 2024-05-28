Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 28th May, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Justice Minister quizzed on strategy to tackle rise in youth crime

By Chronicle Staff
28th May 2024

The Gibraltar Government has “no plans at this stage” to build a youth detention centre, Justice Minister Nigel Feetham told Parliament last week, as he was quizzed on how this community could best tackle youth crime. GSD MP Joelle Ladislaus raised the issue as she highlighted a sharp increase in youth crime in recent years....

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Helped by cross-border intel, Spain arrests Chinese people traffickers using Gib airport

Mon 27th May, 2024

Brexit

In parliamentary response, Spain sheds light on thorny treaty issue

Thu 23rd May, 2024

Opinion & Analysis

Stark reality after another Brexit twist

Tue 28th May, 2024

Local News

New restaurant and facilities proposed for Western Beach

Mon 20th May, 2024

Local News

Spurred by Lottoland employee, Moorish Castle and 37 iconic UK landmarks will Glow Orange for Prader-Willi Syndrome awareness

Tue 28th May, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

28th May 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Opinion & Analysis
Stark reality after another Brexit twist

28th May 2024

Opinion & Analysis
The Diamond Boys, the sound of early 1960s Gib

25th May 2024

Local News
DPC greenlights World War II Tunnels upgrade

24th May 2024

Opinion & Analysis
#BusinessMatters Gibraltar esports premises about to open, gaming industry asked to back responsible gambling centre – the business week

24th May 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024