Justin Hewitt triumphs again

On Tuesday January 21the GDA’s third Ranking Tournament of the season took place – the Willie Proctor Masters. This tournament is named after the late Willie Proctor, Gibraltar’s first National Champion in 1960, and one of the dominant players of his era.

There was a good turnout of 30 players to try and gain valuable points for the opportunity to represent Gibraltar at the next WDF World Cup.

The draw took place with 8 players seeded as per their current Ranking positions. The first seed eliminated was Nº8 Justin Broton who narrowly lost in a close match to the very on form Keith Medhurst Sr with a score of 4 – 3. All other Seeded players made it to the Quarter-Finals where they faced each other for the first time.

Quarter-Finals

Nº1 seed Justin Hewitt saw off Keith Medhurst Sr 4-2

Nº 4 seed Carlos Muñoz got the better of Nº 5 seed Nico Bado 4-1

Nº 2 seed Craig Galliano lost to Nº7 seed Ethan Pulham in a very close match 4-3

Nº 3 seed Dyson Parody was also able to keep Nº 6 seed David Francis at bay with a score of 4-1.

Semi-Finals

Both Semi-Finals were entertaining to watch with solid scoring throughout. Justin Hewitt was able to keep on top defeating Carlos Muñoz 5-2. Dyson Parody managed to stay ahead of Ethan Pulham beating him 5-2 to secure his spot in the final.

Final

Justin won the bull throw to start the match and clinched the crucial first leg in 18 darts leaving Dyson trailing on 121.

The 2nd leg he started with a Max 180 and won with an impressive 13 dart leg with Dyson still needing 244.

Dyson then put in some solid scores to claim the 3rd leg with Justin on 138.

The 4th & 5th legs were won comfortably by Justin making the score 4-1.

Dyson then put in some great scoring and sealed the 6th leg.

The next 2 legs were much closer with both scoring well, but Justin was able to capitalise on his lead to secure victory and his second Ranking title of the Season;

Justin Hewitt 6 – 2 Dyson Parody

Statistics;

High Finishes: Ethan Pulham 145, Carlos Muñoz 129, Joseph Andrades & Justin Hewitt 120

180’s: Justin Hewitt x 9, Dyson Parody x 5, Craig Galliano & Ethan Pulham x 3, Keith Medhurst x 2, Nico Bado x 1

The next GDA Ranked Tournament will be the Joe Goldwin Singles on 25th February.

(as published on 28th January 2025)