Fri 8th Apr, 2022

Justin wins fifth WDF ranking event

By Stephen Ignacio
8th April 2022

Monday night saw Justin the Rock Eagle Hewitt continue with his impressive form since the start of the season .

In what was the best final of the season Justin averaged 93 and Craig 85.

Justin won his 6 legs in 15-15-16-16-17-17 darters, whilst

Craig won his 4 legs in 16-16-18-18 darters , which is very impressive by both .

Justin Hewitt hit 6x180 and high checkouts of 126 and 120 during the event

Results as from last 16
Craig Galliano 4-0 Dayle Ramírez
Darran Laker 4-3 David Francis .
Juan Carlos Muñoz 4-0 Joseph Sanchez
Alan Kimberly 4-1 Jerome Chipol .
Justin Hewitt 4-0 Jason Sequi .
Justin Broton 4-0 Liam Asquez
Nico Bado 4-2 Dyson Parody .
Sean Negrette 4-0 Kean Olivero .

Quarter finals
Craig Galliano 4-2 Darran Laker
Juan Carlos Munoz 4-2 Alan Kimberly .
Justin Hewitt 4-0 Justin Broton
Nico Bado 4-3 Sean Negrette .

Semi finals
Craig Galliano 5-0 Juan Carlos Muñoz
Justin Hewitt 5-4 Nico Bado .

Final Justin Hewitt 6-4 Craig Galliano .

