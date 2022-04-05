Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 5th Apr, 2022

Kane smashes record break

By Stephen Ignacio
5th April 2022

Michael Kane broke the all time highest snooker break at the GBSA National Snooker Championships 2022, with a total clearance of 132 against Adrian Holmes. It came in the second frame after Adrian won the 1st on the black after a 34 break. Adrian was tasting the chance of success in defeating Michael who had been unbeaten heading onto this his last match of the season.
Michael completed the win with a 50 break in the decider and finished with a 100% win rate
The 132 break eclipsed the previous highest of 121 by multi national champion Lee Prickman.
Michael is not only the holder of the National Championship 2022 but also holds the record highest break of 132 and is only the first player to ever hit 2 centuries during the same season, after his earlier 101 against Peter Bensadon.
