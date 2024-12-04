Karl Ullger arrives in Miami for Red Dot Art Fair

Karl Ullger will be exhibiting his piece ‘Catnap’ in the Red Dot Miami Art Fair this week after being selected by the Gato Gordo Gallery.

The Red Dot Art Fair forms part of Miami Art Week which features over 20 art fairs, more than 1,200 galleries and thousands of artists.

Mr Ullger is being represented by Gato Gordo Gallery who contacted him after seeing his sketch ‘Catnap’ and asked for a painting to be produced for the Art Fair.

Now months later, he is currently in Miami with the art fair opening this evening.

For Mr Ullger, exhibiting in Miami is one of his top personal accolades.

“I’m absolutely ecstatic about being able to exhibit my work across the pond,” he told the Chronicle.

“I have exhibited around Europe several times, UK, Spain, Belgium, Gibraltar to name a few but now having my work being seen at the renowned International Art Fair in Miami is really another big personal feat.”

“Seeing my ‘Catnap’ painting hanging on the Miami walls is going to be a proud moment.”

“What is also a magical story about the painting is how the board it was painted on was some driftwood from the Calas of Conil which I found this summer.”

“The driftwood was jammed between two rocks while looking for crabs with my 8-year-old daughter, Ava.”

“The instant I found it my daughter replied with: ‘What are you now going to paint something on that?’ Who knew that same driftwood would now have a new lease of life and purpose heading off to the Miami lights of the International Art Fair.”

He added he is looking forward to meeting and speaking to the other artists being represented by the gallery.

Gato Gordo has selected 16 artists from countries including USA, Canada, Russia, Cuba, Colombia, Spain, New Zealand, Mexico, Paraguay, Serbia, Peru, alongside Mr Ullger from Gibraltar.

During the week he also intends to explore the Art Fair and network with other international artists exhibiting with other galleries.

“I think the only way we can grow as creatives is by meeting new people, discussing new ideas and projects,” he said.

“And this is one of the main aspects I am most looking forward to doing. Seeing and taking in all the different range of arts, from fine art to sculpture to drawings etc from a vast international art scene.”

“There is no coincidence that the event boasts to bring in over 40,000 visitors in five days.”

“The variation must be immense and this is something that will take me a couple of days to digest, enjoy and creatively feed of.”

He has also been selected to exhibit in a private group show titled ‘Art Basel in Gato Gordo Gallery’ in the gallery in Miami.

The Gallery has selected three of his artworks, the ‘Catnap’ pencil study which inspired the final painting, and his figurative works ‘Cajolery’ and ‘Torsion Tension’.

The experience of exhibiting both in the Art Fair and in Gato Gordo Gallery is one of his top moments alongside being selected by the UK Royal Academy in 2015, painting in the quarter final of the Sky Arts Landscape Artist of the Year in 2016, and being longlisted for the UK Jackson Art Prize in 2021 and 2022.

This year Mr Ullger also made it to the semi-final of the 2024 Almenara Art Prize, which he called a significant achievement.

“Now being selected and represented by the Miami gallery, Gato Gordo Gallery for the Red Dot Miami Art Fair is going to an experience in itself,” he said.

Mr Ullger also thanked Trends for sponsoring him and supporting his art in Miami.

“They have been a pillar of support in this whole experience and I’m very grateful for the whole opportunity,” he said.

Gato Gordo Gallery Director Inna Malostovker said the gallery has been preparing hard for the show to ensure the artists are presented in the best light.

She said the gallery became interested in Mr Ullger after seeing his superior technique and skill with regards to light.

“His great understanding of composition works fantastically with the painting ‘Catnap’ having the cat sitting curled up at the bottom of the board and the open space on the other half of the piece,” she said.

“We also liked a lot how he uses different materials such as in this case some found driftwood which has been recycled into an art piece. And we know the Miami public will love it as well.”

She added that the gallery curates diverse exhibitions and showcases contemporary works, including emerging and established artists from around the world.

The private showing ‘Art Basel in Gato Gordo Gallery’ will see 19 artists which vary in style and expression within their work.

“This is the beauty about the art week and the art shows going on not only at the International Art fairs but also in galleries around the area,” Ms Malostovker said.

“The art will be vastly varied such as clients, art lovers and collectors themselves wanting to snap up new art from up and coming or established artists.”

“Art is definitely an investment everyone needs to adhere to especially exhibiting and show casing the art in such prestigious events like the Miami Art fairs.”

The Red Dot Miami Art Fair will open today and is set to continue throughout the week closing on Sunday evening.

Follow Karl Ullgers’ Miami journey via:

@ullger_art on Instagram

Karl J Ullger Artworks on Facebook