Karl Ullger shortlisted in BTA Art Prize 2024

A painting by local artist Karl Ullger was shortlisted from over 1,700 entries in the BTA Art Prize 2024.

The oil painting called ‘Antes muerta que sencilla’ pays tribute to Degas’ The Ballet Class 1874, and was selected in the final 88 artworks.

“It was a painting that I’ve always studied back in school and university but also made an impact on me when I saw it in person in the MOMA in New York in 2016,” Mr Ullger said.

“My painting is an aesthetical link to the great master’s piece. Stained with tears, of joy and fears, fears from the future and what it’s holding.”

“The painting is all about the importance that wedding dresses hold in the eyes of a bride’s dream for that perfect day.”

“In some cases, the uncomfortable wearing to carry the ultimate beauty on that day. As the term in Spanish goes, ‘Antes muerta que sencilla’.”

The work was selected by the judges, Director of the Society of Women Artists Dani Humberstone, multi award-winning artist Shaun Duke, award-winning artist and member of the CBPP Kayoon Anderson, and Head of Operations in Scarborough Museum Jane Lowrey.

“Karl’s painting was an accomplished piece with a strong narrative. It’s beautifully executed and an extraordinary piece,” the judges said.

The BTA Art Prize 2024 was founded by Sophie Skelton and saw four overall winners selected.

Mr Ullger thanked Amy Hobbs who gave him the reference, adding that without her he “wouldn’t have seen the potential of the piece”.

The painting will be on show in his solo exhibition on October 15, 2024 at the Fine Arts Gallery.

