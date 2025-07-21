Karl Ullger to exhibit in Cane-Yo’s London exhibition

Karl Ullger will be exhibiting his works alongside 35 other artists in Peckham, London next month as part of artist collective Cane-Yo.

The exhibition called ‘We met on the internet’ will be held over four days from August 14 in Copeland Park Gallery and Mr Ullger was selected from Cane-Yo artists to participate in the exhibition.

The exhibition is being curated by artists and organisers, Peter Salmi and Nicole Debono, and although there is no strict theme the artworks on show will have some coherency.

“I’m waiting for the final selection to be announced but what I do know is that my fridge painting titled, ‘Cold One’ will definitely be on show along with a small painting titled, ‘Frank’,” Mr Ullger said.

“‘Frank’ is based on a photo shared by one of the founders of Cane-Yo, artist Alex Wilby.”

“The painting is based on his dog Frank lying on a carpet in front of a painting on Wilby’s easel, which interesting enough will be on show in the Peckham exhibition. A painting of a painting within a painting you could say.”

For Mr Ullger, what he is looking forward to most is seeing his creative friends and the opportunity to show his pieces in London.

“Even though I’ve exhibited in London quite a few times before, exhibiting with this group of artists and creatives I can call friends is something special,” he said.

“Seeing many of these artworks in person is also an aspect I’m really excited to experience, share on my social media and hopefully watch them sell off the gallery walls.”

“I encourage anyone who is in London during those dates to pop round either for the opening or following days as it is lined up to be a very impressive showcase.”

“The gallery is located in a very creative cultural hub in Peckham and will be exhibiting across four big rooms.”

Mr Ullger has exhibited as part of Cane-Yo in Belgium and Gibraltar, and joined the collective after the group formed online during the first Covid-19 lockdown in 2020.

“Since the first lockdown in 2020 Cane-Yo just grew and grew to the point that the 36 artists exhibiting in this show have got closer throughout the last couple of years,” he said,

“There are some new faces from previous exhibitions like in Belgium or Gibraltar who have been welcomed with open arms in the last months due to their style and activeness online within the creative community.”

Mr Ullger described how creative relationships have blossomed over the past five years and he has been able to connect with artists from across the globe.

At next month’s exhibition there will be a range of styles and countries represented in the show, including highly skilled graphite and colour pencil artists to oil and acrylic painters.

Mr Ullger said there are some international artists with big online followings such as Milo Hartnoll, Alex Wilby, Dan Ferguson, and Seppe De Meyere.

Artists will be flying in from the USA, France, Italy, Finland, Malta and Germany.

They include Margo Wallace, Camilo Carreno, Alexis Guenir, Patrizio Volpini, Lassi Vaisanen, Nicole Debono, Shanice Farrugia, Dylan Sara and Kevin Schott.

Mr Ullger encourages the public “to research, follow their accounts and be amazed by the talent on show at next month’s Cane-Yo exhibition in Peckham titled, ‘We fell in love on the Internet’.”

To keep up to date on the latest with his art and the Cane-Yo exhibition:

Follow Karl on Instagram : @ullger_art

Or Facebook: Karl J Ullger Artworks