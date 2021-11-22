Karl Ullger to launch 'Lockdown with Cane-Yo' book and exhibition
Local artist Karl Ullger will be launching his first book and art exhibition called 'Lockdown with Cane-Yo tomorrow evening at the Fine Arts Gallery. Mr Ullger's book includes a selection of 25 paintings he created in lockdown as part of Cane-Yo a collective of artists. The paintings featured in both the exhibition and the book...
