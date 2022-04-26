Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 26th Apr, 2022

Karl Ullger’s artwork to be exhibited in Belgium alongside Cane-Yo artists

By Chronicle Staff
26th April 2022

Gibraltarian artist Karl Ullger will see his artwork ‘The Great Escape’ exhibited amongst Cane-Yo artists in an exhibition in Belgium.

Cane-Yo is an international collective of artists, with many of the artists connecting via social media.
Mr Ullger will be unable to attend the exhibition titled ‘Wish you were here!’ in person but his artwork ‘The Great Escape’ will be hanging on the walls of the Dalek Art Gallery in Antwerp.

He told the Chronicle the painting is abstract and has an expressive nature and is based on a fantastic photo by Italian photographer, Del Campo.

His work will feature alongside artists from the UK, Germany, Itlay, Malta and the US, with the exhibition curated by Tsjebbe Van Damme, who joined Cane-Yo some two years ago.

“It’s an international group of artists that talks about and discusses art,” Mr Van Damme said.
“I made some amazing friends within it and my own art practice skyrocketed. I am very grateful for the opportunity I got and the friendships and I have always been interested in curating a show. So this was the plan for Cane-Yo.”

“The show exists mostly out of figuratively work. Although there are a few works that are either abstract, still life, or leaning towards those genres.”

“Karl Ullger’s work for example merges between the figurative and abstract. I tried to select works that were figurative but in their own unique way. The work being a figure under the water changes the typical portrait both physically as thematically.”

“I am very excited that this worked out and that there are so many different international artists that are exhibiting and are coming over to see the show. 24 in total.”

The exhibition will open on April 30 from 6pm to 10pm at the Dalek Art Gallery, in Antwerp and running until the end of May.

