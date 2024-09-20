Keep The Faith concert raises £10,000 for Cancer Relief

The ‘Keep the Faith’ charity concert at John Mackintosh Hall recently raised £10,000 in support of Cancer Relief Centre Gibraltar.

“With a packed venue and a fantastic line-up of talented performers, attendees enjoyed an unforgettable evening of music and community spirit,” said a statement from Cancer Relief Centre.

The event was the result of an idea by dancer Nathan Villalba and weeks of hard work by him and Stylos Dance Studios director and co-founder of the event Lillian Montero.

“I am so unbelievably proud of how the final product of my dream event turned out,” said Mr Villalba.

“Never in a million years would I have expected not just the outcome and positive response to the concert, but also the outstanding final figure of funds raised for Cancer Relief.”

“From the very beginning, when I had the little spark in my head to create this event, it already meant so much to me. From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank every single beautiful soul who contributed to the concert in any way, shape, or form.”

“Lillian and I put so much into making this very special and memorable throughout the summer, and I’m so grateful to have her by my side—not just for this concert, but for anything I ever need.”

“Keep The Faith will always hold the most special place in my heart.”

All proceeds from ticket sales went directly to Cancer Relief, to help fund their vital work in providing care and support to those affected by cancer in Gibraltar.

Cancer Relief Gibraltar CEO Gráinne McKenna thanked all of those involved.

“I want to extend my deepest thanks to Nathan and Lillian, the amazing cast of Keep the Faith, and every single person whose hard work brought this inspiring production to life,” she said.

“There are too many to name individually, but you all know who you are—thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

“You made us all proud, but more than that, you inspired and uplifted us. Through your passion and creativity, you reminded us of life's joy, even in its most challenging moments.”

“What an amazing amount of money raised for us; you all really symbolise the heart of our wonderful generous community.”

Ms Montero added that she could not be more grateful to everyone who attended and supported the event.

“These funds will make a real difference to the lives of individuals and families affected by cancer,” she said.

“Having taught Nathan Villalba for many years, I never thought twice about supporting him in his vision and concept for the show.”

“At Stylos Dance Studios, we have always believed in ‘dancing with a purpose,’ so Keep the Faith was the perfect platform to embody this.”

Cancer Relief Centre also thanked their sponsors who helped make the event possible; Westex Gibraltar Ltd, Dolphin Restaurant, MH Bland Group, and Gibraltar Cultural Services.

For more information on how to support Cancer Relief contact the team on 20042392 (option 4) or email them at fundraising@cancerrelief.g