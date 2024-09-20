Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 20th Sep, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Keep The Faith concert raises £10,000 for Cancer Relief

By Chronicle Staff
20th September 2024

The ‘Keep the Faith’ charity concert at John Mackintosh Hall recently raised £10,000 in support of Cancer Relief Centre Gibraltar. 

“With a packed venue and a fantastic line-up of talented performers, attendees enjoyed an unforgettable evening of music and community spirit,” said a statement from Cancer Relief Centre.  

The event was the result of an idea by dancer Nathan Villalba and weeks of hard work by him and Stylos Dance Studios director and co-founder of the event Lillian Montero.  

“I am so unbelievably proud of how the final product of my dream event turned out,” said Mr Villalba. 

“Never in a million years would I have expected not just the outcome and positive response to the concert, but also the outstanding final figure of funds raised for Cancer Relief.” 

“From the very beginning, when I had the little spark in my head to create this event, it already meant so much to me. From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank every single beautiful soul who contributed to the concert in any way, shape, or form.” 

“Lillian and I put so much into making this very special and memorable throughout the summer, and I’m so grateful to have her by my side—not just for this concert, but for anything I ever need.” 

“Keep The Faith will always hold the most special place in my heart.”  

All proceeds from ticket sales went directly to Cancer Relief, to help fund their vital work in providing care and support to those affected by cancer in Gibraltar.  

Cancer Relief Gibraltar CEO Gráinne McKenna thanked all of those involved. 

“I want to extend my deepest thanks to Nathan and Lillian, the amazing cast of Keep the Faith, and every single person whose hard work brought this inspiring production to life,” she said. 

“There are too many to name individually, but you all know who you are—thank you from the bottom of my heart.” 

“You made us all proud, but more than that, you inspired and uplifted us. Through your passion and creativity, you reminded us of life's joy, even in its most challenging moments.” 

“What an amazing amount of money raised for us; you all really symbolise the heart of our wonderful generous community.” 

Ms Montero added that she could not be more grateful to everyone who attended and supported the event.  

“These funds will make a real difference to the lives of individuals and families affected by cancer,” she said. 

“Having taught Nathan Villalba for many years, I never thought twice about supporting him in his vision and concept for the show.” 

“At Stylos Dance Studios, we have always believed in ‘dancing with a purpose,’ so Keep the Faith was the perfect platform to embody this.” 

Cancer Relief Centre also thanked their sponsors who helped make the event possible; Westex Gibraltar Ltd, Dolphin Restaurant, MH Bland Group, and Gibraltar Cultural Services.  

For more information on how to support Cancer Relief contact the team on 20042392 (option 4) or email them at fundraising@cancerrelief.g 

Most Read

Local News

Outline planning filed for Montagu Pavilion redevelopment, proposing Wellness Centre and 48 new homes

Wed 18th Sep, 2024

Brexit

Tempered optimism ahead of high-level political negotiating round in Brussels today

Thu 19th Sep, 2024

Brexit

Treaty negotiators vow to intensify work after making ‘further progress’ in Brussels meeting

Thu 19th Sep, 2024

Brexit

Spain open to ‘constructive solutions’ on Schengen controls as Gib treaty talks enter ‘irreversible’ stage

Mon 9th Sep, 2024

Brexit

Third Brussels summit confirmed for Thursday, as Lammy and Albares signal treaty hopes during wide-ranging London meeting

Mon 16th Sep, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

20th September 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Ace Art launches newest exhibition ‘Rock and Paper II’

20th September 2024

Local News
No specific concerns surrounding Telegraph journalists' death, RGP says

20th September 2024

Local News
Hook paints his music heroes in Sky Arts Awards show

20th September 2024

Local News
Third complainant gives evidence in child sex abuse trial

20th September 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024