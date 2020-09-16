Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

“Keep your standards high” message from Steven Gerrard to his players

By Stephen Ignacio
16th September 2020

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard had a simple message for his players ahead of their match against Lincoln Red Imps tomorrow Thursday, “keep your standard high”.
The former Liverpool and England player who has among his fans Lincoln Red Imps player Ethan Britto was quick to point out that he was asking his team not to drop their guard against Lincoln Red Imps.
“Before a ball is kicked you have to respect your opponent. It will get complicated when you lack respect and you think you can just turn up and think that you are Rangers and that is enough.”
“You have to match the commitment and desire that comes against us and then the quality of the players that we have will hopefully get us over the line.”
The Rangers manager did not believe that playing on an artificial turf would pose any problems to his players, as he explained that professional clubs were used to now playing on such surfaces. Instead he was concentrating on the game ahead and warned that his players needed to at “least match the desire and hunger for the game” which he expected to see from Lincoln Red Imps players whom he thought would see the match as a “fantastic shop window for themselves” playing against Rangers and would likely come out with a “cup final mentality.”

