Keith Vinnicombe to hold fundraising concert for GBC Open Day

Local musician Keith Vinnicombe is holding a concert on November 21 in aid of the GBC Open Day at the Cathedral of the Holy Trinity.

He will be joined by special guest Annie Saxby on flute.

Mr Vinnicombe has organised various concerts since the 90's for charities such a s GBC Open day, Gibraltar Red Cross, Calpe house and many others, this will be the 7th concert for GBC open day.

Mr Vinnicombe said he is aiming for variety and will performance Classical guitar Asturias and Rumores de la caleta (Albeniz), Danza No 5 (Granados), Danza No1 ( Ruiz-Pipo), Romance anonimo Natalia (Moustakis) Prelude No1 (Villa-lobos), Recuerdos de la alhambra (Tarrega) Danza del molinero and Cancion del fuego fatuo (de Falla) together with music by bach (Air on the G string), Beethoven (Ode to Joy) and Canon in D major (Pachlebel) and popular music by John Denver (Annie's song), Simon and Garfunkel (Sound of silence, El condor pasa) O'Carulan (Brian Boru's March).

“I have also made an arrangement of Make me a Channel of Your Peace by St Francis of Assisi for Classical guitar and flute in C major which will also be presented in concert for the first time,” he said.

“Special pieces include Ode to Joy, and two which are particularly challenging to play, Air on the G string and Canon in D.”

For Mr Vinnicombe, there are a few pieces in the programme that are particularly special.

“Princesa Kristina first section is my take on original flamenco followed by an original classical section, a kind of fusion between the two genres,” he said.

“Playas de levante reflects the sound of the waves on a beach which is calming relaxing music followed by a classical section which is my variation on Romance anonimo.”

The programme also includes some original works.

“I have many other compositions such as ‘Rowing regatta’, following a regatta start to finish with music, my variation on Asturias, ‘La Alameda’, ‘la Caleta’, ‘Bajo la luz del Sol’,” he said.

Tickets are available online: buytickets.gi